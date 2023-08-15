Joe Budden Comments On Ebro’s Hip-Hop 50 Thoughts

Budden took aim at the labels who weren’t promoting hip-hop 50.

Earlier this week, Hot 97 host Ebro took to Twitter to explain some thoughts he had on the 50th anniversary of rap. “Making all this $$$ because of HipHop and artists can’t even post a ‘Thank You’ …” he wrote in a post. Debate among fans erupted in the comments immediately as they tried to break down what Ebro meant and how accurate his comments were. Many fans pointed out just how many events there have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the genre while others pointed out how many majors contemporary rappers have yet to acknowledge it.

Now, Joe Budden is providing his own response. Ebro’s original comments were reposted on Instagram by 2Cool2Bl0g which is where it caught Budden’s attention. In the comments of the post, Budden responded to the situation. “Funny, i said this same thing about the labels lol,” his reply reads. In response to Budden’s comment many fans pointed out his willingness to say something that others wouldn’t. “u are probably the only person in your position that’s going to say that. Ebro isn’t going to play that game,” says one comment. “rare W for you, pal..” says another.

Joe Budden Gives His Take On Ebro’s Comments

Joe Budden is no stranger to giving his opinions on divisive issues. He found himself in hot water recently for dismissing some of the allegations against Lizzo. The singer is facing a lawsuit claiming that she created a hostile work environment. “It felt like the accusations were coming from people who expected Disneyworld and got like regular, hip-hop music industry s**t,” Budden explained.

Joe Budden also said that he is “scared sh*tless” of the new Drake album. After hearing his recent collaboration with Central Cee, Budden was worried that Drake’s new project wouldn’t be predominately rap focused. What do you think of Joe Budden’s comment responding to Ebro? Let us know who you think is right in the comment section below.

