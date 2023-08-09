Joe Budden & Co-Host Ish Get Into Shouting Match Over Speaking With Ex-Girlfriends

Joe Budden and his podcast co-host, Ish, got into a heated argument during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. Budden had previously mentioned not conversing with any of his friends’ exes, a comment with which Ish took issue. In doing so, he brought up a time when Budden smoked hookah with his ex-girlfriend of nine years.

“Any girl, I don’t give a fuck who she is, if I used to date her before, she could’ve been my girlfriend, n***a, if she wanna give you some box, that’s her box to give,” Ish said. “I can’t police that box.” Joe Budden replied: “Stop it, you better stop it. ‘Cause I’ll get that bazooka right out that closet. ‘Cause if that was the case then why would you ever be questioning me about why your ex was at my house?”

Joe Budden & Ish Get Into It

From there, things quickly escalated and the two began speaking over one another. “Now you flustered looking stupid,” Budden remarked. “It’s a dialogue. So your ex is at somebody’s house, it’s her pussy. Why you cursing and screaming? I’m your friend. I love you. I did not do that to you because I love you. Now, I can’t talk over you. Catch your breath.”

“We had a conversation on what I would and wouldn’t do,” Ish tried explaining. “Joe said, ‘I would never do X, Y and Z.’ I started laughing. It was on the podcast. So Joe like, ‘What’s so funny?’ I’m saying, ‘Yo, you would do that.’ He said, ‘No, I wouldn’t.’ I said, ‘Yes, you would.’ You had my ex in your house filling her up with hookah, you said, ‘I wouldn’t entertain a n***a’s ex.’ You not moving the goalposts today and we’re not getting into a screaming match, you all were here. Joe said, ‘I wouldn’t even talk to my man’s exes.’ I’m saying you lying because you have talked to my exes before. I didn’t say I gave a fuck, I was pointing out that you did it.” Budden clarified that he said he “wouldn’t try to fuck one of y’all exes” and that Ish was being “mad disrespectful” by implying otherwise. Check out the full argument above.

