Lil Mosey Drops New EP, "Love U Forever," As An Independent Artist

Lil Mosey is back with a new project.

Lil Mosey has shared a new EP titled Love U Forever, after dropping the latest single for the project, "By Yourself," two weeks ago. The new project comes after he separated from his former label and inked a deal to go independent with Cinq Music, earlier this year. “I’m excited to finally be able to release independently,” Lil Mosey back in March. “I’m grateful to have a partner like Cinq and Barry. I know that we will do great things together."

Mosey shared the release on his Instagram page on Friday, resulting in mixed feelings from fans. Some have been loving the direction he's going in with the new music. One top comment reads: "I Love 'So what' my personal favorite on the EP and I’m messin w the new era heavy! Keep it up bro!" Not all of the reactions have been so positive, however. One more popular response complains: "This album is sh*t ngl all the songs sound the exact same it’s just that boring ass voice. He lost all his energy in his songs, this ep trash." Outside of music, Mosey recently discussed his legal case, in which he was found not guilty of rape, with HotNewHipHop. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Mosey on HNHH and check out Love U Forever below.

Lil Mosey Evolves His Sound On New Album

Tracklist:

Go Ahead
By Yourself
Planet
Me vs Me
Stuck in October
So What
This Time
She Knows

