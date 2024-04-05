Lil Mosey Talks About The Good & The Bad Parts Of Fame On "Thug Popstar"

Lil Mosey was a hitmaking machine in the in the late 2010s and early 2020s decade. So much so in fact that he named his last full-length album Certified Hitmaker. That 2020 release saw tracks like "Stuck In A Dream" with Gunna and of course, "Blueberry Faygo." However, that was four years ago. With that in mind, Lil Mosey is looking to get back into that mode with "Thug Popstar."

This is the Seattle, Washington's fourth single of the year already, so there could be an album coming down the pipeline. On "Thug Popstar," Lil Mosey is talking about the stone-cold truths of fame, both positive and negative. "They said I'm a popstar, they don't even know me (No, no) / She said I'm selfish, I be focused on the money more than her (Her) / I'm walking on this bag, so don't tell me what come first (Cash) / When everybody turn on you, know that s*** hurts (Hurts)."

Listen To "Thug Popstar" By Lil Mosey

We recently had a chat with Lil Mosey about recovering mentally from his troubling court case in which he was falsely accused of r*pe and this new track, among other things. He says "Thug Popstar" has lot of meaning behind it, even it does not seem like it on the surface. "I know it's a fun song. But in the actual depth of the song, it definitely came from the heart. It was me talking to myself on the song. The first verse of the song was definitely me having a conversation with myself. The second verse is what I've been going through recently, and where my head’s been at recently."

Quotable Lyrics:

Walking through my crib in these Louis loafers (Louis loafers)

Thinking to myself like, "How my crib so big?"

Like, n**** what you mean? Look at the s*** you did

Always stay low, or tryna fit them in (Fit them in)

Like n****, look at the f***ing whip you in (Skrrt, skrrt)

It can't even fit in the parking spot (Parking spot)

