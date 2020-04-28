Lil Mosey uploaded his first song "So Bad" to SoundCloud when he was just 14-years-old, earning 50,000 plays quickly before people started taking notice of his hit-making ability. Right away, the Seattle-based youngster started to hone in on his ability to craft straight-up melodic bangers, which resulted in him finding his role as a "Certified Hitmaker."

His debut studio album Northsbest was released in 2018, and featured the hit record "Noticed." The song did wonders for his career, giving the then 16-year-old a lane to become one of the most viral success stories in modern-day rap.

The next year, he went on to release Certified Hitmaker, bringing to life collaborations with Chris Brown, Gunna, and more. This was enough to earn him a spot on the 2019 XXL Freshman List.

In 2020, Lil Mosey's song "Blueberry Faygo" began to blow up on social media, specifically on TikTok. The song was gaining traction fast, becoming a major trend when it was still unreleased. When he finally dropped the track, it became one of his most successful records to date, peaking at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Without a doubt, Lil Mosey is a star in the making.