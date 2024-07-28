Lil Mosey Gets Romantic On New Single “By Yourself”

Lil Mosey By Yourself Cover ArtLil Mosey By Yourself Cover Art
"Love U Forever" drops on August 9.

Lil Mosey has already delivered some hard-hitting singles this year, and now, he's preparing to unveil a new EP. The project, titled Love U Forever, is currently slated for release on August 9. While that's only a few days away, the Washington-born performer has decided to give listeners a peek at what's to come with "By Yourself." The romantic single arrived on Friday and set the stage for the rest of the eagerly anticipated EP.

On it, Lil Mosey sings about an independent woman who he just can't get his mind off of, as she's the "center" of his world. Overall, it's a laid-back and summer-ready single, which certainly has fans looking forward to hearing what else Lil Mosey has up his sleeve. "By Yourself" follows his last release "Thug Popstar," which he dropped in April of this year. Before that, he unveiled “Back Down Road,” “One Too Many,” and “Life Goes On” in March.

His new EP will also arrive after he was found not guilty of rape last year. He took a brief break from music to kick a few bad habits and has since gotten sober and switched his focus to spreading positivity through his music. What do you think of Lil Mosey's new single? Will you be adding "By Yourself" to your summer playlist or not? Are you looking forward to hearing his upcoming EP, Love U Forever? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Lil Mosey's EP Love U Forever Drops August 9

Quotable Lyrics:

Got you by yourself, you don't need nobody else ('Body else)
Sometimes you make me feel like I'm chilling on a shelf (On a shelf)

