Jorja Smith's "High" Sees Her Embark On A Self-Care Journey

There is no questioning the lyrical and vocal prowess of the one and only, Jorja Smith. The Walsall, West Midlands, England artist is also one of the most consistent when it comes to delivering standout performances. So, it is no surprise to us that Jorja Smith shines once again on "High", her newest single. In terms of brand-new music, this is her first since her 2023 album, falling or flying . However, it technically follows up the 27-year-old's Dirty Danger remix of "Backwards" back in May. Additionally, it supersedes a tremendous feature she laid down for Childish Gambino 's last LP under that moniker on " In The Night" . The track is becoming a standout on Bando Stone and The New World, as it now has over eight million streams.

For now, Jorja Smith's "High" seems to just be a loosie. Obviously, though, we hope for bigger things down the line for this record. On it, the "Be Honest" vocal acrobat details her current mental state which is one of self-healing. In a statement, Jorja explains it "is a song I wrote about finding a friend within myself. Even through the lows, you have to find the highs". The way she goes about telling this journey of self-love is through rekindling with a friend she has not talked to in some time. However, it is not necessarily the friend's fault because she knows she needs to put the pieces back together on her own. Thankfully, Jorja sees that she can do this and she knows that she's got a good circle around her if she needs any help in the future. It really is a beautiful and uplifting cut that is a great pick-me-up whenever you're feeling down and out.