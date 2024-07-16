Childish Gambino, Jorja Smith And Amaarae Make Magic "In The Night"

The new album is going to be eclectic.

Childish Gambino has the ambition turned up all the way on his new album. His previous releases honed in on specific styles of his music, but Bando Stone and the New World is a different beast. It's being sold as a sequel of sorts to Gambino's equally ambitions and eclectic Because the Internet. The first single off the album, "Lithuania," suggested that no genre was off the table. The latest Bando Stone single, "In the Night," confirmed it.

"Lithuania" dabbled in punk and rock sounds. "In the Night," on the other hand, is a glitchy dance track with elements of dancehall. Childish Gambino starts off subtle, with a smooth cadence and a hypnotic drum pattern. As the song progresses, though, more sonic colors arise. Jorja Smith's vocals are filtered to suggest an echoed, etherial quality, and it works wonders. She sounds great during the middle portion of the song. Amaarae has the most eccentric delivery of all three artists, especially given the Autotone she applies to her voice. The instrumental undergoes so many changes, though, that by the time it loops back around to Childish Gambino's heartfelt vocals, you'll be completely enthralled. "In the Night" is an excellent follow-up, and proof that Gambino is really aiming for something unique.

Childish Gambino Continues To Experiment With New Sounds

