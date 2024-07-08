Childish Gambino's Feature List For New Album "Bando Stone" Allegedly Revealed

The rumored feature list supposedly includes folks like Kamasi Washington, Amaarae, Yeat, and even Childish Gambino's son.

Childish Gambino's new album Bando Stone & The New World is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and for good reason. There have been a lot of great clips of reported project cuts, plus a hot new single, a revamped version of his 2020 album, and a new film to boot. But folks are speculating a lot about what features we can expect on the LP when it drops on July 19. Per some online reports, we have an alleged guest list to look at. But take it with a grain of salt, as we're not entirely sure of where this information came from.

According to NFR Podcast, for example, Bando Stone will feature Yeat, Kamasi Washington, Amaarae (twice), Steve Lacy, Fousheé, Jorja Smith, Chlöe Bailey, Flo Milli, and Childish Gambino's son. The platform also suggested that this information comes from the New York City listening party that he recently hosted, and that not every track from the album was previewed. As such, maybe we can expect even more features on the album in addition to these. However, it's also entirely possible that the final version won't include this exact list, so we'll just have to tune in and see.

Childish Gambino's Rumored Feature List For Bando Stone & The New World

What's more is that this feature list is pretty exciting regardless because it points to the versatility to come on Bando Stone. After all, Childish Gambino's lead single to this album, "Lithonia," is a dramatic alt-rock-leaning cut that is unlike much of what he's done in the past. With these rumored guests in mind (Fousheé and Steve Lacy were actually at the listening event), we can only expect similar lushness and variety on the project. If not, then we're sure that Donald Glover's mind will be enough to bring this approach.

Meanwhile, as for the Bando Stone movie, we still don't have many details on when that will come out or how. But fans are still excited either way, and how couldn't they be? Childish Gambino is one of the great multi-disciplinary creative minds of our time, and one that doesn't pop up too often. So we can't wait to see what wild world he will explore here.

