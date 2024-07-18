Childish Gambino Reveals Why He’s Ditching Rap Moniker After New Album

"Bando Stone & the New World" drops July 19.

Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino, is currently gearing up to unleash his new album Bando Stone & the New World. The project is slated for release this Friday and will be his last under his iconic rap moniker. During a recent interview with The New York Times, he revealed why, and his explanation is more simple than one might expect.

“It really was just like, ’Oh, it’s done,’” he recalled. “It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.” While this is certainly a bold move from the multi-hyphenate, he doesn't seem to have any apprehension. “I think grace is undervalued in the world,” Glover told the outlet. “When I put my son on my shoulders, I feel deep joy. That’s real. No one on their deathbed is going to look back and say, ‘Thank God I avoided being cringe.'”

Donald Glover Claims His Alter Ego Is No Longer "Fulfilling"

Donald Glover is seen arriving to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on June 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

As for the album itself, Glover gave fans a taste of what's to come earlier this week with his new single "In The Night," featuring Jorja Smith and Amaarae. The track, along with "Lithuania," set the tone for the rest of the project and left listeners more eager than ever to hear what else the hitmaker has up his sleeve. Reportedly, there will be plenty more high-profile features for them to look forward to, as an alleged tracklist began circulating online earlier this month.