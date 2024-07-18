Childish Gambino Reveals Tracklist For "Bando Stone And The New World"

We can't wait to hear this album.

Childish Gambino does not do anything halfway. If anything has been gleaned from his decade plus in the limelight, it's that he commits to whatever he's doing. Bando Stone and the New World, his brand new album, and last under the Gambino name, is no exception. The album is being touted as one of the most ambitious of his career. The singles, "Lithonia" and "In the Night," bear this out. With the release date right around the corner, though Gambino finally blessed fans with the official tracklist.

Bando Stone and the New World has 17 songs and multiple features. As expected, both of the lead singles are present in the tracklist. An unexpected detail, however, is that Amaarae, the singer who is featured on "In the Night," is also present on two other songs. The R&B singer will appear on the album opener, "H3@RT$ W3RE M3@NT TO F7Y," and the Flo Milli collab "TALK MY SH*T." Other features on the album include Chloe, Khruangbin, Yeat and Foushee. The versatility of these artists suggests the range of sounds that fans will hear on the album.

Childish Gambino Will Experiment With Different Sounds

While previous reported collaborators like Jorja Smith and Foushee are listed on the album's tracklist, others are absent. Steve Lacy and Kamasi Washington were two artists who attended the Bando Stone listening party in. Lacy was reported to have worked on the song "Steph's Beach," while Washington provided horns on a track called "Survivor." Both are listed on the final tracklist ("Survivor" has since become "Survive"), but we can assume that both artists are merely uncredited.