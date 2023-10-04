Jorja Smith Shares A New Harry Styles Cover

Last week, Jorja Smith released her highly-anticipated sophomore album Falling or Flying. The 16-track project had features from J Hus and Lila Ike across its nearly 45-minute runtime. The project already has a few hits under its belt like "Little Things," "Try Me," and "GO GO GO." The album is her second project and her first in five years following 2018's Lost & Found. Clearly, despite her time her fans still have an unwavering dedication to her music.

They came to her defense at large recently when she shared a music video for a remix she made with Nia Archives. Despite fans praising the song, she faced plenty of body-shaming comments online. Thankfully though her fans had her back shutting down negative comments and praising the song. Now, she's released yet another video playing some of her songs live from the BBC 1 Live Lounge. There's one performance in particular that fans are honing in on, a cover of Harry Styles' smash hit "As It Was." The song, which was at the top spot on the charts for months in the summer of 2022, sounded great translated through Jorja's incredible vocals. Check out the full video of the performance below.

Read More: 7 Of Jorja Smith’s Best Collabs

Jorja Smith Covers "As It Was" In The Live Lounge

The BBC Live Lounge has been on a hot streak with great covers recently. Just this week they've already shared videos of some major pop crossovers. They had Troye Sivan in to give his version of Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For." They also got Olivia Rodrigo to cover another burgeoning superstars song with her take on Noah Kahan's "Stick Season."

Even Harry Styles himself has taken to the stage in the past. Back in 2017 he delivered an extremely memorable cover of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain." Jorja Smith's new album is already racking up million of streams and will make its debut on the Billboard 200 next week. What do you think of Jorja Smith's cover of Harry Styles hit "As It Was"? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jorja Smith’s “falling or flying” Leads The Pack In Our “R&B Season” Playlist Update

[Via]