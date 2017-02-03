bbc radio lounge
- MusicUsher's "Best Part" Cover From Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Is Sure To Soothe You: WatchThe cut is a beloved track from Caesar's 2016 album "Freudian," and the R&B superstar paid his homage to it in compelling fashion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJorja Smith Shares A New Harry Styles CoverJorja Smith took on a Harry Styles hit in the live lounge.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Nas X Covers Dolly Parton & Performs "Montero" Cuts At BBC's Live LoungeLil Nas X popped up across the pond and hit the BBC Radio 1 Live LoungeBy Taylor McCloud
- MusicAriana Grande Performs Thundercat Cover In Return To U.K.Ariana Grande returns to the U.K. after the tragic Manchester bombing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDVSN Perform Mashup Cover Of Aaliyah & Prince On BBC RadioWatch dvsn perform a mashup cover of Prince & Aaliyah on BBC Radio's 1Xtra Live Lounge.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWatch Big Sean Cover Kanye's "I Wonder" On BBC Radio 1Xtra Live LoungeBig Sean visited the BBC Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge and performed a cover of Kanye's "I Wonder."By hnhh