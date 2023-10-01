Jorja Smith’s “falling or flying” Leads The Pack In Our “R&B Season” Playlist Update

As we enter the last quarter of 2023, our R&B Season playlist has more chill jams to get you through the colder months. Fortunately, one of the genre's most powerful and acclaimed voices just released a whole album's worth of material to dive into- and it's been a long time coming. Moreover, Jorja Smith's new album falling or flying shows off her versatility as an artist, as well as her growth in the five years she took to drop another full-length. In particular, the track "Broken is the man" is a soulful and tender cut with deep bass hits and, obviously, gorgeous vocals. It's a pallet and appeal the English artist is quite familiar with, and that expertise shines through.

Elsewhere, 6LACK and Jessie Reyez gave fans a taste of their chemistry and synergy on their latest collab single. "Homicide" is a slightly more upbeat, guitar-led, and mood-mixing song with smooth performances and a wavy trap-style beat. The title might indicate that this is a more aggressive cut on the R&B Season playlist, but the two create a nice narrative contrast of love and hate fueled by the same thing: passion. What's more is that said comparison even shows up in the production, melding heavy percussion with breezy instrumentation.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

In addition to that, we have a new track featuring Tory Lanez, YUME's "Pull Up," on our new R&B Season playlist update. It keeps the energy rising with another trap-inspired soundscape, high-pitched singing, and a lot of atmosphere thanks to the synth pads. For his guest appearance, the Canadian artist taps into his higher register with more dynamic flows and extended notes. You can hear more of those falsetto vocals on the latest woozy and progressive offering from Zacari and James Fauntleroy, "Reverse."

Meanwhile, rhythm and blues fans, plus the soul heads out there, have another album to sink into with Cleo Sol's Gold. Her song "Desire" is a jazzy, easy-going, but nonetheless beautiful song. Finally, we also have PLAZA's drowned-out but still engagingly transformative jam "Other Side." Let us know what your favorite release of the week was in the comments below and come back to HNHH for more great R&B drops each week.

