YUME’s Star Continues To Shine Bright On “Pull Up” With Tory Lanez

After a lot of buzz and recent notoriety, YUME's highly-awaited single with Tory Lanez is now available on all streaming platforms. The 16-year-old producer has a tremendous portfolio in her young career. Some of her biggest accomplishments are what some veterans could hope to achieve. Already, she was worked with the likes of Chris Brown and Young Thug.

We are talking in particular about their mega-hit, “Go Crazy." According to HYPE, it peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. After that, in 2021, she linked with Drake and Kid Cudi for a highly touted track off of Certified Lover Boy. "IMY2," crept up to number 19 on the Billboard Chart. Finally, one more feather in YUME's cap is with NLE Choppa. His track "Jumpin," found its way to 40 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Chart.

Read More: Lil Yachty & J. Cole Are Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update’s “Secret Recipe”

Listen To "Pull Up" From YUME And Tory Lanez

Now, she can check Tory Lanez off of that list as well. While it might divide listeners with the obvious stormcloud over Tory, YUME is looking to build a reputable solo career. This is her first song with a feature, and she only has two others to her name. Both were released in 2022 and "Pull Up," the newest of the trio is already her most popular track on Spotify. The beat is very melodic and perfect for a light night ride. Tory busts out his R&B voice for the track as well to fight the vibe.

What are your initial thoughts on YUME's and Tory Lanez's new collaboration effort "Pull Up?" Did you know these facts about YUME? Is she going to become one of the biggest artists in the game soon? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull up, baby, please

I can put you on

Pull up, baby, please

Baby pull up on me

Pull up, baby, please

I know just what you've been thinkin'

Read More: Lil Tay Drops “SUCKER 4 GREEN” Music Video, Throws Shade At Dad On Live: Watch

[Via]