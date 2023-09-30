Lil Yachty & J. Cole Are Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update’s “Secret Recipe”

This week's Fire Emoji playlist update is ushering in the last quarter of the year, and September closed off with some absolute heat. In fact, there was an interesting theme this week when it came to new releases in hip-hop: duos. For example, Lil Yachty and J. Cole impressed everyone with their lyrical chemistry over an old-school-feeling beat on the track "The Secret Recipe." In addition, we got some more expected and long-awaited fare from an iconic team-up in rap: Rick Ross and Meek Mill. Moreover, they just released their triumphant and bar-heavy single "SHAQ & KOBE," the preview to their upcoming full-length collab project.

Furthermore, this week's Fire Emoji edition couldn't go without mentioning Lil Wayne's Tha Fix Before Tha VI, the anticipatory project to his long-awaited Tha Carter VI album. Specifically, we had to highlight the relentless flows, wordplay, and consistent hunger displayed on the track "Slip." Another highlight off that tape is "To The Bank" with Cool & Dre, on which Weezy taps into his trap bag and shows he can do it just as well. Also, there were other similarly high-energy cuts this week, namely "ISSA PARTY" from Latto and BabyDrill.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

However, we also need some time to chill down a little on Fire Emoji, and who better to fuse those two worlds together than Rod Wave? His cut "Turks & Caicos" with 21 S*vage off of his new album Nostalgia is low-key, but still packs a percussive punch while paying lyrical and melodic homage to Hov (we'll let you find out which track he references). The new CMG compilation Gangsta Art 2 also brought us some bangers, such as "Cha Cha Cha" with GloRilla and Fivio Foreign, plus "50/50" by Moneybagg Yo. To keep the duos theme going, we have Lyrical Lemonade's new single off their upcoming album, "Guitar In My Room" with Lil Durk and Kid Cudi.

Meanwhile, YG and Tyga's new mixtape Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist held a standout in "Brand New" with Tunechi's assistance. Finally, we have Kelvin Krash's new album HARSH, who tapped A$AP Rocky on the song "GET A GRIP." Let us know what your favorite hype release of the week was in the comments down below. Check out our Fire Emoji playlist update above and stay up to date on HNHH for more great rap releases each week.

