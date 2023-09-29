Latto Is A Commanding Force On “Issa Party” With BabyDrill

Latto has been having an incredible 2023 so far. Overall, the artist has just been upping her game in every aspect. However, this has not come without a bit of controversy. It has been said that the artist has engaged in some shots at the likes of Ice Spice, Coi Leray, and even Nicki Minaj. That said, she continues to win awards, and fans have kept an eye on her every move. She seems to know what she is doing, and it has never been more evident than this year.

Earlier this year, the artist gave us one of her biggest songs on ever. "Put It On Da Floor" was a truly massive song that had a lot of legs. It received a few remixes, and even now, fans continue to talk about it. However, Latto understands that she needs to continue dropping music. It is the only way to keep the momentum going while keeping fans engaged. Well, today, she dropped off "Issa Party" with none other than BabyDrill.

Latto Continues Her Run

Throughout this track, Latto raps over some hard production while taking shots at her "opps." She has a lot to get off her chest here, and it comes off in her confident flows. BabyDrill provides a solid verse to the song, which helps bolster the entire effort. It is yet another solid track from Latto, who continues to showcase why she is one of the biggest names in the game.

With this new Latto track on streaming services, let us know what you think of it, in the comments section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch, I'm red, not green, lil' ho, stop playin' with me (Stop it)

I hate borin' bitches, they be throwin' off my energy (Goddamn)

Stop callin' me sis, lil' ho, you know you ain't no kin to me (I don't know you)

I done dropped my nuts on all these bitches, yeah, I'm Himothy, real shit (I'm her)

