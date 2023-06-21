Latto has certainly become one of the biggest artists in the game at this point. She has numerous hits and some projects that have more than impressed fans. Overall, she is someone that other artists want to work with and there is no doubt that she will have some longevity in the game. Her track “Put It On Da Floor” has been popping off, and the sheer number of amazing remixes has made the song that much bigger. Ultimately, she has a lot to be thankful for right now.

Recently, Latto got to be on the cover of the latest edition of Cosmopolitan. Within the pages of the magazine, the artist gave an in-depth interview that was certainly illuminating. In fact, Latto is naked in many of the photos throughout the spread. As the artist explains, she did this because she wants to embrace how her body looks now. She wants to “show it off while she can.” That said, she did make sure that the photoshoot would be respectful.

Latto Speaks On New Magazine Cover

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Singer Latto performs onstage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

“My label manager hit me and asked, ‘Are you open to doing this?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m open. It just has to be tastefully done,’” Latto explained. “That’s why during the shoot, my eyes are glued to the monitor. My lyrics are vulgar and explicit but tastefully done, at least in my opinion. I wanted the pictures to be as well. Not just boom-bam right in your face but more like a tease. Like you’re imagining me being fully naked and not really seeing it for real. I like the fantasy aspect to it. I felt like the prettiest girl in the world, like that’s the best I’ve ever looked.”

This is yet another huge moment for Latto, who continues to increase her stardom. If you are a fan of the artist, you can’t help but be excited for what she does next. Let us know what you think of the photoshoot, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world and beyond.

