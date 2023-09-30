Latto & Waka Flocka Celebrate Release Of Her New Song At Magic City

Latto celebrated the release of her new song, "Issa Party," alongside Waka Flocka at Magic City in Atlanta. The new tracks interpolates Focka's 2010 classic, “Grove Street Party.” A video from the celebration is currently circulating on social media and features the two sharing a laugh while tossing money up in the air.

Latto doesn't appear to be as friendly with everyone in the industry, as she targets her haters on the new song. “Bitch I’m red, not green, little hoe stop playin’ with me/I hate borin’ bitches, they be throwin’ off my energy/Stop callin’ me sis little hoe, you know you ain’t no kin to me!” she raps on the track. Later she adds: “Bitches love to hate, say it’s fake, but I’m real thick/N-gga playin’ cray, loose screw, I call Drill quick!”

Latto Performs At Sips & Sounds Festival

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 29: Latto performs onstage during Sips & Sounds Summer Festival at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on July 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Latto previously discussed the animosity within girls in hip-hop during an interview with Variety on Thursday. “It is a competition at the end of the day,” she said. “People want to be all, ‘I’m a girl’s girl,’ but then behind the scenes being bitches. Basically, we here, the girls, are doing amazing. I’m excited to see it. I feel like the competition is what keeps us all excited because I think we all secretly enjoy competing and seeing who put that shit on better and who’s gon’ get the most views." Check out the video of her dancing with Waka Flocka below.

Latto & Waka Flocka Party In Atlanta

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed responses to the new song. "Oh my God we get it we still don’t like it is trash sorry," one user wrote. Another joked, "Issa flop, Issa flop, Issa FLOOOOOP!"

