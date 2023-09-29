issa party
Music
Latto & Waka Flocka Celebrate Release Of Her New Song At Magic City
Waka Flocka's pulled up to Magic City to celebrate Latto's new song, "Issa Party."
By
Cole Blake
Sep 30, 2023
Songs
Latto Is A Commanding Force On "Issa Party" With BabyDrill
Latto knows how to make a statement.
By
Alexander Cole
Sep 29, 2023
