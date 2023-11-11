Rick Ross & Meek Mill “Go To Hell” On Today’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist: Stream

If you're having a hard time shaking the dramatic change in temperature that comes with autumn, at least you've always got our Fire Emoji playlist to help warm you up. Today (November 11) we've got new heat from some of hip-hop's biggest creators, including Rick Ross and Meek Mill. The longtime friends reunited for a joint album called Too Good To Be True this New Music Friday, teaming up with the likes of Vory, Fabolous, DJ Khaled, The-Dream, and Teyana Taylor for their 17-track effort. To light up our weekly update we've got "Go To Hell" featuring Cool & Dre and BEAM. Trust us when we tell you it only gets hotter from there.

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne are our next iconic duo, showing out once again on "Long Story Short." After that, we hear from two notoriously raunchy lyricists – Kevin Gates and Sexyy Red – on "Yonce Freestyle," which also features B.G., who's on an impressive run after returning home from prison a few months ago. Lil Durk made a triumphant return with "Smurk Carter" this week after previously teasing the single on social media, and Smino reminded his listeners why we love him so much with an appearance on ENNY's "Charge It Remix."

Read More: Meek Mill And Rick Ross Unleash Star-Studded Album “Too Good To Be True”

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

The latter half of today's Fire Emoji round-up comes complete with solo work from both Kodak Black and Jack Harlow. The former did his thing on "Lemme See," while the latter was clearly feeling himself when recording "Lovin On Me." NBA YoungBoy's "Better Than Ever" collab with Rod Wave also made the cut, along with Lola Brooke's "Don't Get Me Started." The femcee dropped off her debut solo project yesterday, and so far, the Coi Leray and Nija track is an obvious fan favourite.

Tap into all the latest songs on our Fire Emoji playlist exclusively on Spotify. Which of this weekend's new additions is your favourite so far? Let us know in the comments, and check back in on Sunday for more HNHH release recommendations on our weekly R&B Season update.

Read More: Lola Brooke’s “Dennis Daughter” Is A Bold Debut Featuring Bryson Tiller, Coi Leray, And More