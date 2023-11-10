Lil Wayne And 2 Chainz Return With New Single “Long Story Short”

The dynamic hip-hop duo of Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz is back. And they're set to ignite the rap game once again with their latest single, "Long Story Short." Fresh off the press and dripping with anticipation, this track is an explosive addition to their ever-growing catalog of hits. The single arrives just in time, ahead of their collaborative album Welcome to ColleGrove, dropping next week. Earlier yesterday, 2 Chainz sent the hip-hop world into a frenzy when he took to Twitter to share a snippet of the song.

The title, "Long Story Short," couldn't be more fitting for this rap powerhouse duo. The track features not only the talents of 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne but also adds another heavy-hitting rapper to the mix ... Juicy J. This revelation has set the bar high for what this trio can deliver together. As fans anticipate more music from the duo, this song sets the tone for what we can expect. The previously released single "Presha," also served as the lead single to the upcoming album.

Stream "Long Story Short"

The chemistry between Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz is undeniable. Their past collaborations, like the unforgettable album COLLEGROVE in 2016, have given us some of the most iconic hip-hop tracks in recent memory. As the release date for their new project rapidly approaches, fans can't contain their enthusiasm. The new single should hold us all over until next week.

Mark your calendars for November 17, the day when 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne will drop Welcome 2 ColleGrove, their sequel to their 2016 collaborative gem. It's hard to believe it has been seven years since that landmark album hit the hip-hop world, but the wait is finally coming to an end. What do you think of the new song? Are you excited for the upcoming album? Let us know on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics:

[Verse 1: Lil Wayne]

And she don't care where I sk**t, hit that ho from head to feet

She walk out here, she wearin' me

I talk my shit, she smellin' me

And all I hear is jealousy, I call them ni**as jelly beans

Love my trigger finger so much, I bought her the wedding ring, yeah

Yeah, let's get married

