Lil Wayne Hilariously Confesses That He Is “Too Old” To Write Down His Lyrics

Lil Wayne's resurgence in 2023 has been awesome to witness. His performances sprinkled throughout the year for the VMAs, the ESPYS, and others show he is still able to perform at a high level. While numbers-wise his last tape Tha Fix Before Tha VI was not a success, Wayne's abilities have not died whatsoever. Perhaps the most exciting news of all is that he and 2 Chainz are making their highly-anticipated return very soon. In fact, it will be on November 17 when we get the follow-up to COLLEGROVE. Welcome 2 ColleGrove looks to feature the likes of Benny The Butcher, Juicy J, and potentially more.

Fans already got their first listen of the collaboration album with "Presha" not too long ago. Of course, with all of this commotion around them, both Wayne and 2 Chainz have done multiple interviews. One of them even includes Weezy's return with Young Money Radio. The most recent chat is from FS1's Undisputed with the Louisiana rapper's close buddy Skip Bayless.

Lil Wayne Is Old!

One of the things that makes him so great is his lyricism and one-liners. Most hip-hop fans know that he stopped writing lyrics when he heard that Jay-Z stopped doing it as well. However, on the sports talk show, he admitted that he was getting too old to remember what he had written down. According to a breakdown from HipHopDX, Wayne said, "Thank God for the iPhone. Before, I would have to remind myself all day because I don’t write nothing down." He hilariously continues, "I don’t write because I’m too old and too tired to be trying to read." You have to respect his honesty and humility here.

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Wayne saying he is too old and tired to be writing down lyrics? Is he the best rapper from the late 90s decade? Are you excited for Welcome 2 ColleGrove? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With all of that in mind, be sure to leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil Wayne, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

