live television

- SportsLil Wayne Hilariously Confesses That He Is "Too Old" To Write Down His LyricsLil Wayne said this on Undisputed with 2 Chainz. ByZachary Horvath20.0K Views
- TVRyan Seacrest Has A "DOH!" Moment After Falling Out His Chair On Live TelevisionThe charismatic “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host was far from picture perfect when he took a tumble live on-air recently.ByKeenan Higgins1432 Views
- RandomAl Roker Has Twitter In Tears After Yelling At Man Dressed As Stick Of ButterAl Roker hilariously snapped on a guy during the Macy's Day Parade and the Internet is grateful for the moment. ByAron A.4.4K Views
- TVLamar Odom Caught Adjusting His Junk Live On "Dancing With The Stars"Lamar, it's live!ByAlex Zidel4.5K Views
- Pop CultureMacy Gray Claims She's A Vampire In Awkward TV InterviewMacy Gray says she has urges to go outside and bite people.ByAlex Zidel2.3K Views
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex-Alleged Sex Slave Says He Should Do Live Lie Detector TestAsante McGee wants the whole truth to be told on national television.ByAron A.8.5K Views