2 Chainz And Lil Wayne Tease “Long Story Short” From “Welcome 2 ColleGrove”

One of the most anticipated releases of 2023 is about to drop next week. On Friday, November 17, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne are going to be releasing their sequel to their 2016 collaborative record, COLLEGROVE. It is crazy to think that it has been seven years since that album came out. But, the wait is nearly over and we are absolutely stoked to see what these two legends have to offer. It is clear that they still have plenty left in the tank. Lil Wayne has especially been on a tear as of late. He has come out with a precursor project with Tha Fix Before The VI.

Additionally, his feature game has been insane as well. "Brand New," "Big Dog," and "Never Die," are just a few terrific examples of Weezy going back to his roots with his clever one-liners. Now, he and 2 Chainz are looking to bring that same energy and wordplay to Welcome 2 Collegrove. We already got "Presha" not too long ago and now we have one more coming on Friday, November 10.

2 Chainz Teases A New Single

2 Chainz tweeted out just over an hour ago while writing this, sharing a snippet of another single. The title of the track, "Long Story Short," will of course have both him and Wayne on it. However, there looks to be one more rapper on it. Genius says it features another trap legend, Juicy J. Of course, this trio has given us classics in the past like, "Bandz A Make Her Dance." Tity Boi dropped a teaser trailer for the accompanying music video, including some of Wayne's bars.

