Nicki Minaj & Future Bring "Gag City" To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

HotNewHipHop's Fire Emoji playlist update for this week is your destination to get the best of the best hip-hop releases this week, and we had a lot of hot singles and projects to highlight. Moreover, leading the way are Nicki Minaj and Future, who invite us to "Press Play" on their newest collab off Pink Friday 2 (Gag City PLUTO Edition). It's a fast-paced, confident, and relentless trade-off between both lyricists as they let their flows and trill hi-hats and snares do the talking. Also on the new album tip, Rot Ken came through with a 15-track effort Kenny World featuring Kenny Mason, SoFaygo, and more. Particularly, Young Nudy woozily and fittingly assists on the cut "Miracle," a bouncy trap banger with dreamy synths.

However, Fire Emoji also contains a lot of lyrical mastery this week, most expertly coming from Conway The Machine and Cool & Dre's "Give & Give." It's a soulful sample-led meeting between legends and a legend in the making that's a treat to see with its triumphant atmosphere. In addition, we also have Sir Gangsta. T and Curren$y's new ethereal and abstractly structured single "Jet Life Over H*es." It switches between drumless soundscapes and a West Coast-inspired bounce to great effect, and their flows here are choppy but in the most engaging way possible.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Not only that, but we finally got a pretty anticipated release from Anycia and Latto, "BACK OUTSIDE," that fans loved the teasers for. Over a horn-heavy trunk-knocker, both femcees show off a lot of swagger and don't let up on their fiery performances, both lyrically and technically. Elsewhere on Fire Emoji is Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill's "Same 24," which sees both of them in more introspective and measured lanes with show-stopping results. Finesse2tymes and Rick Ross turn their come-up into triumph on "Fat Boy," and they display a lot of chemistry.

Meanwhile, Joey Bada$$ got into his melodic bag on the KayCyy collab "Passports & Suitcases," an exciting and promising new direction for him. Finally, we want to shout out Rob49 and Lil Wayne's "Wassam Baby" for its breakneck pace and verses. Let us know in the comments what your favorite Fire Emoji release was this week -– and what else we missed. Check out the playlist above and stay logged into HNHH for more great music releases each week.

