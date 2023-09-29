Rick Ross & Meek Mill Announce Joint Project

It’s been a minute since Rick Ross and Meek Mill connected on wax but finally, the two joined forces on “Shaq & Kobe.” The new collaborative single from Rozay and Meek marks their first in years and comes after rumors of the two beefing with each other. Fortunately, they’ve made amends and are back to cooking up new music together. It seems as though “Shaq & Kobe” isn’t the only record the two have the stash, though.

According to a press release, Rick Ross and Meek Mill will be joining forces for a joint project. Rozay announced a new partnership with gamma., a social media platform driven by artists and creatives co-founded by Larry Jackson. Given that Rick Ross has left Atlantic Records, he’s embarked on a journey as an independent artist. His new partnership with gamma. will see him spearhead a number of projects with the first being his joint project with Meek Mill.

Rick Ross & Meek Mill’s Joint Project

In a statement, Jackson explained that Rick Ross is the perfect candidate to help amplify gamme. “We couldn’t be happier to formalize our relationship, welcome him to the gamma. family, and propel the trajectory of an already well-established empire. We’re beyond excited for the world to experience his highly anticipated collab reunion album with Meek,” Jackson stated. With the release of “Shaq & Kobe,” we have a taste of what’s to come from both Ross and Meek on the forthcoming project.

Breyon Prescott, Rick Ross’ business partner and owner of Chameleon Entertainment, also joins Rozay in establishing the partnership between MMG and gamma. Prescott explained that he felt as though Ross was a perfect fit for gamma. and confirmed the collaborative effort. “[Rick Ross] is not only a one of a kind music legend, but also an incredible human being. It’s thrilling that the first project we’re working on together is the highly anticipated collaboration with Meek. Can’t wait for the world to experience it.” Check out “Shaq & Kobe” above.

