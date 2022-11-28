It looks like Meek Mill and Rick Ross are actually on good terms, despite public speculations surrounding their relationship.

Over the weekend, Meek Mill celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Dreams & Nightmares with a special concert. The evening brought Philly’s hometown hero back to the Wells Fargo Arena, along with a string of his friends, including Rick Ross. The MMG boss appeared as a surprise guest to perform “I’ma Boss” with Meek before leaping into “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “Hustlin’.” Meek stunned the crowd with Ross’s appearance, especially since it was their first time sharing a stage together in years.

The footage initially appeared on Ross’s Instagram Story. Later on, he later commemorated their reunion with a post on his page with the caption reading, “Maybach Music.”

Reports emerged in 2021 suggesting the two were having problems with one another. The report claimed that Meek shut Ross out from entering his section at a club. Neither party confirmed the validity of this rumor. However, Ross addressed his relationship with the Flamerz 5 rapper with Billboard.

“I feel like we’re both hustlers,” Rick Ross said. “That’s one thing about life — you either grow together or grow apart. As a boss, you make that decision because whatever it is you want to do, Ricky Rozay wants to see you do it. There’s a lot of people that didn’t last or was still down with me the way Meek is, so I want to see the homie shine regardless.”

In a separate interview, Rick Ross explained that he didn’t take Meek’s public grievances with his label er

“When Meek taking a jab at anybody, the only way I can assume is he’s doing that at Atlantic Records,” Rick Ross said. “All we ever did was get paper and it’s real easy to say a n***a name.”

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 29: Rick Ross (L) and Meek Mill Celebrate Meek Mill’s CHAMPIONSHIPS album release at PHD at the Dream Downtown on November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Aside from Ross, Meek Mill brought out a slew of artists on stage including Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Moneybagg Yo, and even DaBaby, who he declared is still “killin’ sh*t,” despite what the internet says.

What are your thoughts on Meek and Ross’ reunion? Sound off in the comments.