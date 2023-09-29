GloRilla And Fivio Foreign Team Up On New CMG Compilation Track “Cha Cha Cha”

The pair link up for an impressive new banger.

GloRilla is making her oops dance on her new song "Cha Cha Cha." The Memphis rapper had a breakout 2022 with hit songs like "F.N.F" and "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B. She hasn't slowed down in 2023 appearing on a number of new songs this year. She kicked the year off by giving a guest verse to the Moneybagg Yo single "On What U On" before dropping her own new single "Internet Trolls" with Hitkidd. That was all in the build-up to the release of a deluxe edition of her breakout EP Anyways, Life's Great... which provided a number of new songs and remixes.

Now, she's participating in the second collaboration project from the CMG label. Her second new single of the month is once again a collaboration, this time with another rising star Fivio Foreign. The song is a thumping trap banger packed full of hard-hitting lyrical threats and intense performances from both artists. They're part of an absolutely stacked roster of collaborators on the project including Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti, Sexyy Red, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, and more. Check out the compilation's standout track below.

GloRilla And Fivio Foreign Go Hard On "Cha Cha Cha"

Earlier this month a shooting took place at a Lil Baby show in Memphis. Shortly after, GloRilla took to social media to give her response on the shooting, more specifically that it happened in her city. She couldn't believe that of all the cities on Lil Baby's tour a shooting ended up taking place in Memphis. Fans disagreed though, pointing out how notoriously dangerous the city is and the numerous other rappers who have faced violence there. What do you think of GloRilla and Fivio Foreign's new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:
This my sh*t I'm bout to come up out this heel (unh yaaa)
F*cking on yo hoe cause I like how it feel
That boy can't leave me alone and that's just what it is
In this Hellcat I let Jesus take the wheel

