GloRilla Shares Thoughts On Lil Baby Concert Shooting

Everyone in the rap world is talking about a shooting that happened overnight at a Lil Baby concert in Memphis. The identity of the shooter is still currently unknown and though the victim was in critical condition last night it appears that he will be okay. He shared a video which was reposted by DJ Akademiks updating everyone online of his status and asking blogs to stop talking about him.

Now one of the breakout stars of the Memphis rap scene is lending her thoughts to the situation unfolding in her city. GloRilla, who has recently played at some shows alongside Lil Baby, went on Instagram live to react to the news. In the clip she expresses disbelief that Memphis of all cities on his tour is where this happened. Fans in the comments of a repost of the video focused more on how unsurprising it was that this happened in Memphis. "Why she, acting like her city isn’t one of the most murderous cities in these United States?" one of the top comments on the post reads. Check out the full clip below.

Read More: SZA Wears Pasties & A Corset To Beyonce’s Concert In Los Angeles With GloRilla: Photo

GloRilla Can't Believe Lil Baby Concert Shooting Happened In Memphis

Despite how popular GloRilla has become she actually hasn't released a debut album yet. She does have one project under her belt, a 2022 EP called Anyways, Life's Great... The project featured her breakthrough is "F.N.F (Let's Go) with Hitkidd. The tracklist also included her biggest hit to date "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B.

Last month, during an appearance on Good Morning America to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, GloRilla had some thoughts to share on her debut album. "I’m excited about it. I plan on going number one. I gotta make another song that’s gonna have all the girls screaming," she says in the interview. What do you think of GloRilla's reaction to the Lil Baby concert shooting in Memphis? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: GloRilla Teams Up With Tons Of Female Memphis Rappers For Gnarly Cut, “Wrong One”

[Via]