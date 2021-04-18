concert shooting
- MusicTroy Ave Tells Fans He Is Going To Serve Prison Sentence Over Deadly 2016 ShootingThe Brooklyn rapper is turning himself in and little details are known about his sentence. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBoosie Badazz Denies Plies Beef, Recalls 2006 Concert Shooting"They put Boosie and Plies against each other," Boosie claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Baby Concert Shooting Victim Collaborated With Alleged Shooter: ReportCEO Jizzle apparently worked with the alleged shooter in the past. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Concert Shooting Suspect Arrested22-year-old Kevin Young has been charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Baby Breaks His Silence Following Concert ShootingLil Baby says attendees will be getting refunds.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGloRilla Shares Thoughts On Lil Baby Concert ShootingGloRilla couldn't believe it happened in Memphis.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicVictim Of Lil Baby Concert Shooting Shares UpdateIt didn't take long for a response from the shooting victim to emerge.By Lavender Alexandria
- LifeFinesse2Tymes Concert Shooting Leaves 3 InjuredThe event was taking place at Knoxville's My Canna Buds early this morning.By Hayley Hynes
- SocietyJudge Orders Sony To Pay $160 Million For 2017 Cousin Stizz Concert ShootingA judge says the company failed to protect members of the audience with proper security that night.By Isaac Fontes
- CrimeLil Durk's Smurkchella Ends In Gunfire, One Woman Injured: ReportA woman was injured after shots were fired at Lil Durk's "Smurkchella" concert in Arizona. By Aron A.