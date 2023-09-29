Lil Baby Concert Shooting Victim Collaborated With Alleged Shooter: Report

The victim who was shot at Lil Baby’s concert earlier this year apparently has ties to the alleged suspect. CEO Jizzle, the victim in the situation, allegedly filmed a music video with the alleged culprit, whom Memphis police ID’d as Kevin Young, an artist signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 imprint. Per Fox 13, Young, who uses the moniker Kato 2x and is a member of Rich & Ruthless Gang, was taken into custody on Wednesday, September 27th and booked on a long sheet of charges, such as unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Apparently, both CEO Jizzle and Kato 2x actually collaborated together on a music video released five months ago. The song actually served as a sequel to another song they released two years prior titled “Step Brothers.” At this point, it remains unclear what the motive behind the attack may have been. Police said that it was a premeditated attack on CEO Jizzle. Fortunately, CEO Jizzle appears to be making a recovery from the incident that took place in early September at the FedEx Forum.

Kato 2x Arrest

Kato 2x was described as a “well-documented gang member” with an extensive rap sheet and several pending cases. Young was arrested in the Woodchase neighborhood of Memphis along with two others where they discovered several weapons, bags of cannabis, and ammunition. Police later revealed that Kato 2x was previously arrested for first-degree murder in 2017. In 2019, he was arrested once again for aggravated assault.

“After our office learned this information, we discovered that Young was out on bond for three pending felony cases—most notably for a first-degree murder that occurred in 2017, where Young was not the shooter. Young posted his $400,000 bond on that murder case back in June 2018,” police said in a statement. “Our office filed a bond motion to revoke all of Young’s bonds, which was granted. He is currently being held without bond. There is a bond hearing scheduled for November 17, 2023.” We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Kato 2x and CEO Jizzle.

