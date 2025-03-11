Boosie Badazz Concert Shooting Gets Harrowing New Details

Boosie Badazz's show in Akron, Ohio quickly went awry last night, but thankfully, everyone remains okay amid new details.

Earlier today, a frightening report arose from a Boosie Badazz concert in Akron, Ohio. Mid-performance, the Louisiana rapper was left with no choice but to flee the stage after "at least one gun shot was fired." That information comes courtesy of Akron PD Deputy Chief Michael Miller, who spoke with TMZ Hip Hop. The scene of the crime, Field House Lounge, played host to his show. They have since released a statement following the terrifying act of violence. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place at our establishment last night." Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this event."

Speaking of the victims, there are three of them. They are all men of varying ages. To be specific they are 18, 36, and 25. Thankfully, no one was fatally injured. The first two listed were listed as in critical condition and were found inside of the establishment. As for the 25-year-old, police said he was outside of the venue and was grazed by the bullet(s). The names of the victims remain anonymous. The reason for why a firearm was pulled out during the Boosie Badazz show is because of an altercation with someone separate from the list of those injured.

Boosie Badazz Ohio Concert

Police are saying it was a semiautomatic weapon, and the motive is up in the air. However, one possibility they are ruling out is that Boosie Badazz was the target. Shell casings have since been collected and an investigation is ongoing. Local authorities are using surveillance as another way to find any key details. With that known, the gunman is currently on the run.

Perhaps amidst all of the chaos the person caused, the criminal managed to escape through a side door or where security was not posted up. Field House Lounge does utilize it, just non-police. They do pat downs and scan patrons who come through the front door. While there isn't much else that can be done right now, we are sending our thoughts go out to those to everyone harmed. As for Boosie Badazz, he has yet to comment.

