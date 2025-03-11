Boosie Badazz Saved By Security Guard In New Footage From Ohio Concert Shootout

There were a lot of potential victims at Boosie Badazz's show in Akron, Ohio this past weekend. Thankfully, though, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper was not one of them. Per some new footage via Live Bitez and The Shade Room, a security guard can be seen grabbing him and pulling him away from the gunshots. While it is good to see this, it also isn't. Boosie and his fans went from smiling and rapping together to his songs to ducking and running from the errant bullets inside the venue. Folks in the comments section praised the employee working the show for being so brave.

"The body guard snatched Boosie up like he was his child!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 That’s what I’m talking about! He was doing his job! Praying for everyone affected," one Instagram user applauds. "Security understood the assignment 🙌🏾" another similarly adds. But despite this happy news, there's still a lot of harrowing details surrounding the unfortunate incident. Per multiple reports, three men of the ages of 18, 36, and 25 were all injured at the Field House Lounge Sunday night (March 9). The first two listed were found by police inside of the venue with injuries in the torso area according to TMZ Hip Hop.

Boosie Badazz Concert Shootout

There are injuries are not fatal as of yet, but they were last reported to be in critical condition. As for the 25-year-old man, he was thankfully not as severely struck by the gunman's bullets. He was grazed. All three men were taken to the hospital. A motive for the gunman is not yet known, but police are saying that it doesn't involve Boosie Badazz. Additionally, the criminal is still on the run and has to be identified. Same goes for the people who were shot.

As for how this broke out, Akron police have discovered that the gunman got into an argument with another concertgoer. So far, Boosie Badazz has yet to post or release an official statement. He has been posting updates on his upcoming shows on his Instagram, however. Field House Lounge has though, writing, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place at our establishment last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this event. To our loyal customers and supporters, we sincerely apologize for the fear and distress this incident has caused. The safety and well-being of our guests are always our top priority, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent something like this from ever happening again."