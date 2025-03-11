Boosie Badazz Concert Shooting Results In Three Injured Victims

BY Elias Andrews 1221 Views
Millennium Tour 2025 - Detroit, MI
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 08: Rapper Boosie performs in concert during Millennium Tour 2025 at Little Caesars Arena on March 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)
Boosie Badazz has a long and checkered history with shots being fired at his shows. Unfortunately, history repeated itself on Monday.

Boosie Badazz is one of the hardest working rappers in the game. He's always touring, and making sure that he keeps his fans fed with energetic shows. Unfortunately, Boosie's concert was the sight of a grim shooting on Monday, March 10. Cleveland 19 confirms that gunshots were fired in the middle of Boosie's live set, and three people were injured as a result. Furthermore, the incident was captured on video. Fans shared the video, which spread like wildfire online and showcased just how frantic things got.

Cleveland 19 reports that the shooting took place at 2 a.m. at the Field House Lounge in Akron, Ohio. Promotional flyers confirm that Boosie Badazz was performing at the Lounge, and was on stage when shots rang out. Police turned up to the scene and found two of three victims. One was an eighteen year old man and the other was a 36 year old man. The third victim, a 25 year-old man, later reported to the hospital. He had a "graze-gunshot," which proved to be less severe than the other two. The names of all three men have not been released. The youngest and oldest victims, however, are currently in critical condition.

Boosie Badazz Concert Shooting

A suspect has not yet been determined. Police tell Cleveland 19 that the incident took place after a fight broke out. Boosie Badazz has not commented on the incident, but this is not the first time the rapper has had to contend with gun violence at one of his shows. Two men were shot and killed during a Boosie set in August 2024. The concert took place in Pacific Junction, Iowa, and both men were Nebraskans in their 20s. Boosie Badazz made it clear he had nothing to do with the incident. "I don’t know," he said via social media. "Some sh*t happened at the front but we're going to take it to Crush Ultra Lounge. Party don’t stop."

Boosie also performed alongside Plies when five people were shot in 2006. The rapper recalled the tragic incident during a recent interview with Vlad TV. He denies the rumor that the shooting stemmed from a feud he had with Plies. "Everybody thought that sh*t happened with me and Plies, but it didn't," he asserted. "They held that sh*t that Boosie and Plies were beefing all the way until I went to prison. They put Boosie and Plies against each other. I had nothing to do with it."

[via]

