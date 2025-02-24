Boosie Badazz Seeks A Pardon At Donald Trump-Hosted White House Black History Month Event

Boosie Badazz is on a mission to receive his pardon by President Donald Trump. Over the weekend, the Louisiana rap star attended a Black History Month event hosted by the president at the White House. He shared a post on social media inside the White House with the caption, "Just Looking For Justice." Fans would immediately respond to Boosie's post with mixed reactions. The comments ranged from tips on his outfit to rather he should receive a pardon. "Shucking and jiving at an all time high," commented an Instagram user.

On his White House attire, a fan commented, "It’s the furry fashion nova boots and hooter tights for me." Another fan added: "All that money just to go to the White House in a suit from Ross. He stays embarrassing our community." A few fans were excited about the rap star seeking a pardon. One commented, "Get that pardon Boosie! Don’t listen to them! They can’t help you!" Plenty made a mockery of his mission. One commented, "Lmfaoooo boosie said shiiiiiiid let me see if I can get this pardon!" And another fan wrote, "Boosie got his mouth and legs wide open for that pardon." Disgusted by Boosie's post, a fan commented, "Idc how famous I am .. I’m not standing my black self the White House with a smile on my face when the world is in shambles."

Why Does Boosie Badazz Want A Pardon?

Boosie's pardon plan began in January. He is in the middle of a federal gun case in San Diego. He highlighted that his case had been dismissed but was recharged by the Department of Justice under President Biden, contrasting his situation with the pardon granted to Biden's son for a similar offense. Boosie emphasized that he might be the only individual in the country facing such a charge. He also referenced a prior 10-year sentence in 2009 for a third-offense marijuana possession, noting he was sent straight to prison without being offered rehabilitation.