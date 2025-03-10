Boosie Badazz Reflects On His Father After Hearing Meek Mill's "Proud Of Me" Verse

Boosie Badazz joined many rap stars praising Meek Mill's performance on the new Fridayy collaboration, "Proud of Me." The Louisiana rapper took to social media over the weekend to share that the emotional song made him think about his late father. Acknowledge the record, Lil Boosie tweeted, "Meek Mill u made me think bout pops with dat mf #realmusic I miss my dad thug in peace #ivyrayhatch." Boosie reenacted his father death in his biopic.

Lil Boosie's father, Torrence Hatch Sr., passed away in 1997 due to complications from drug addiction. Boosie has spoken openly about his father's struggles, revealing that he battled substance abuse for years before his passing. His father's death deeply impacted him, shaping his outlook on life and influencing his music. Boosie Badazz often references the loss in his lyrics, using it as motivation to succeed and provide for his family. Despite the tragedy, he credits his father for instilling resilience and ambition, qualities that helped him navigate the hardships of his upbringing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Meek Mill & Fridayy "Proud of Me"

Meek Mill’s verse on Proud of Me reflects his journey from struggle to success while addressing themes of resilience, loyalty, and self-validation. His lyrics capture the highs and lows of his career, highlighting the sacrifices he made and the obstacles he overcame. Meek emphasizes his relentless work ethic, showing how perseverance transformed his life from hardship to wealth and influence. Throughout the verse, he speaks on loyalty and the pressures that come with fame. He acknowledges those who doubted him, contrasting their skepticism with his achievements.