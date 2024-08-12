Boosie Badazz Concert Shut Down After Two Men Were Shot Dead

Boosie was headlining "The Pull Up Car Show" in Pacific Junction, Iowa, but shots rang out in the parking lot before concerts began.

A concert that was meant to feature Boosie Badazz and other artists like Rob49 was tragically cut short after two men were shot dead on Saturday (August 10). Moreover, Boosie was headlining "The Pull Up Car Show" in Pacific Junction, Iowa, but before the concerts were set to begin, a shooting broke out at the event's parking lot. Both fatal victims were in their late twenties and from Omaha, Nebraska, and the circumstances or motives behind this incident remain very unclear. The "Letter To The LGBT" rapper even took to Instagram after the fact, expressing sadness over the show being shut down and over what happened. Our prayers go out to the victims' loved ones.

However, Boosie also spoke about waiting for his performance for hours, so it seems like he wasn't properly informed of the shooting that occurred. He even asked fans to keep the party going with him at a nightclub, but it seems like he wasn't very successful in these efforts (we'll see if any club clips emerge). Back to the shooting though, according to TMZ, authorities relayed that they began an investigation into the fatal attack. The Baton Rouge rapper has had a bit of bad luck as of late when it comes to his proximity to crime, as he also witnessed police arresting Lil Reese in a since-cleared case.

Boosie Reacts To Concert Shutdown After Shooting

