Boosie Badazz Concert Shut Down After Two Men Were Shot Dead

BYGabriel Bras Nevares2.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In Concert
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 15: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on August 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Boosie was headlining "The Pull Up Car Show" in Pacific Junction, Iowa, but shots rang out in the parking lot before concerts began.

A concert that was meant to feature Boosie Badazz and other artists like Rob49 was tragically cut short after two men were shot dead on Saturday (August 10). Moreover, Boosie was headlining "The Pull Up Car Show" in Pacific Junction, Iowa, but before the concerts were set to begin, a shooting broke out at the event's parking lot. Both fatal victims were in their late twenties and from Omaha, Nebraska, and the circumstances or motives behind this incident remain very unclear. The "Letter To The LGBT" rapper even took to Instagram after the fact, expressing sadness over the show being shut down and over what happened. Our prayers go out to the victims' loved ones.

However, Boosie also spoke about waiting for his performance for hours, so it seems like he wasn't properly informed of the shooting that occurred. He even asked fans to keep the party going with him at a nightclub, but it seems like he wasn't very successful in these efforts (we'll see if any club clips emerge). Back to the shooting though, according to TMZ, authorities relayed that they began an investigation into the fatal attack. The Baton Rouge rapper has had a bit of bad luck as of late when it comes to his proximity to crime, as he also witnessed police arresting Lil Reese in a since-cleared case.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Is Tired Of People Blaming Gucci Mane For His Label Artists' Issues

Boosie Reacts To Concert Shutdown After Shooting

Elsewhere, Boosie recently spoke on how seeing Lil Uzi Vert's flamboyant Marc Jacobs campaign appearance rubbed him the wrong way. "I was pissed," he told DJ Vlad. "Before [they were] all doing that I was kinda f***ing with [them]. I just don't agree with all [their], like, s**t these [people] be doing out here. How's somebody ever gonna raise a strong young man when you looking like a strong young woman? All these men who need to do that, your child looking at you. One day your child might ask you, 'Daddy, why you got on nail polish and all this stuff like Mommy?' What you do follows you."

Meanwhile, he also had questions about Dwyane Wade's sexuality after the launch of his nail care brand. "I don't even got to say nothing," he remarked on VladTV. "The world is going to say it. I don't know, I mean... He part of the movement. I mean, I don't like to say too much about those people because I don't want that to be in my motherf***ing... When people think of me, they think of that. A lot of people do, but... I just, you know, he do what he do. He feel like that's how he support his... It make me shake my head. Because, you know, I don't like that, bro. When... I don't know. He might be living through... I don't know, I don't know."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Laments How Authorities Are Monitoring BG's Lyrics And Restricting Their Art

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...