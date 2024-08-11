Lil Uzi Vert Finally Surpasses This Milestone With "Pink Tape"

It seems like Lil Uzi Vert's last album continues to hold some steam even a year after its release, and fans are wondering what's next.

Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape was one of the biggest rap albums of last year, and even though it took a long time, it's finally got its long-awaited seven-figure plaque to show for it. Moreover, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified its diamond status on Friday (August 9) after selling over one million album-equivalent units a little over a year after its release. Not only that, but the organization also certified the project's biggest single, "Just Wanna Rock," as quadruple platinum on the same day. But don't forget about other highlights like "S***ide Doors," "Fire Alarm" featuring Snow Strippers, "Nakamura," and many more.

In other Lil Uzi Vert news, Boosie Badazz wasn't too happy about his Marc Jacobs campaign appearance. "I was pissed," he told DJ Vlad on VladTV. "Before he was all doing that, I was kind of f***ing with him. I just don't agree with all his, like, s**t these men be doing out here. How's somebody ever going to raise a strong young man when you're looking like a strong young woman? All these men who need to do that, your child looking at you. One day your child might ask you, 'Daddy, why you got on nail polish and all this stuff like mommy?' What you do follows you."

Lil Uzi Vert's New Platinum Plaques

Elsewhere, Lil Uzi Vert also promised that Eternal Atake 2 is on the cards, which some fans are very excited about. We say "some" because other die-hards are still waiting on Barter 16, Luv Is Rage 3, and other projects that the Philly star teased over the past two years or so. Will any of these LPs eventually manifest or will we need to wait even longer for their next full-length effort? We shall see...

Meanwhile, we know that Lil Uzi Vert's relationship with JT is still going strong, which continues to hearten a lot of fans. The former City Girl recently dropped a new project of her own, so we'll see if her boo follows suit. Regardless, at least Pink Tape still carries some steam to hold fans over. Hopefully, it isn't the only thing that they drop in the mid-2020s.

