Lil Uzi Vert & Floyd Mayweather Sued For Alleged Assault, Uzi Denies Involvement

Abdullah Ali claims that Lil Uzi Vert, Floyd Mayweather, and some Money Team employees attacked him in New York City.

Lil Uzi Vert and Floyd Mayweather may not be in the headlines together often, other than a car purchase five years ago, but they allegedly found themselves in a sticky situation. Moreover, a man by the name of Abdullah Ali sued them and multiple Money Team employees for alleged assault in June of 2023 in New York City. He filed suit in New York as well, and the story goes that they allegedly beat Ali up when he approached a Mayweather-owned trailer across the street from a hotel, per what his attorneys Matthew Blit and Michael Rose relayed to TMZ Sports. Supposedly, when he began filming, a Rolls-Royce emerged from the trailer, and Uzi and the Money crew noticed him and told him to stop recording.

Furthermore, Ali alleges that a fight broke out after a verbal argument, and that a group of at least ten individuals, including Lil Uzi Vert, kicked and punched him down to the ground and took turns attacking him for over a minute. "Lil Uzi Vert doesn't know Floyd Mayweather or have any form of affiliation with Mayweather's Money Team, and was not at the site of the alleged incident," a reported representative of the rapper's team allegedly told TMZ. Ali's team maintains that it's unclear whether or not the YoungBoy rival was there at the scene of the alleged crime.

In addition, lawyers Blit and Rose claim that their client Ali sustained multiple injuries as a result of this alleged attack, including lost teeth and a necessary hospital trip to heal. His lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and he reported the incident to law enforcement, although they haven't arrested anyone at press time. Lil Uzi Vert hasn't spoken on this publicly at press time, although they've got bigger fish to fry these days. They might be celebrating the release of a new collab with Don Toliver as part of his expanded HARDSTONE PSYCHO album.