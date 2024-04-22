50 Cent Questions Lil Uzi Vert's Coachella Performance: "What Make You Do That?"

50 Cent is puzzled by Lil Uzi Vert's behavior at Coachella and wants to know want made them rock painted nails with a purse on stage at the festival. He reacted to the polarizing moves in a post on Instagram, on Saturday. "Something is in the water," 50 captioned a MediaTakeOut article covering the set. "What make you do that bro?"

Fans were divided in the comments section. One agreed with 50 and wrote: "Anybody that says this is normal or says he ain't hurtin' nobody, etc, is outta they damn mind too!" A fan of Uzi's countered with: "He living his best life don’t gotta worry about any battle rap beef from him it’s all rainbow happy vibez."

Lil Uzi Vert Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Uzi Vert performs during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

Despite 50's criticism of Uzi, their partner, JT, came to their defense on Twitter. One user tagged her in a post reading: “Wait wait wait Lil Uzi was vogueing last night. And he did the death drop! Now @ThegirlJT we need answers ma ma.” In response, JT fired back: “You actually need edges. Y’all obsession with someone you don’t have to deal with is spooky asf! What is it to you? Why do you need answers skinthead?” She also shared a picture of herself with Uzi. Check out 50's post about the rapper below.

50 Cent Wants Answers From Lil Uzi Vert

In addition to their outfit at the show, Uzi also sold merch featuring their pronouns mashed up with Eminem. They also made headlines for voguing on stage. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Lil Uzi Vert on HotNewHipHop.

