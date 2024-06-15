Lil Uzi Vert Reportedly Sued By Touring Production Company Over Alleged $500K Debt

Lil Uzi Vert has allegedly failed to reimburse M99 Studios for the cash they had to spend to make up for declined credit card payments.

Lil Uzi Vert's Marc Jacobs campaign certainly resulted in some hot Internet clowning for a minute, but it seems like they have more pressing negative headlines to attend. Moreover, a tour production company by the name of M99 Studios reportedly filed a lawsuit against the artist on Thursday (June 13) in Georgia, according to Billboard. Specifically, the company accused them of owing them $533,499 in unfulfilled contract payments and bills for their services. M99's legal representatives allege that they've worked closely with Uzi for years in the pursuit of meeting all of their "creative ideas, production, and staffing for all tours, shows and performances." These include recent concerts at Rolling Loud Miami and The Roots Picnic, among others.

Furthermore, the filing claims that M99 Studios had to make up for "financial shortcomings" on Lil Uzi Vert's end due to not meeting payment deadlines. "[Uzi’s] account would work from time-to-time," they said of their relationship with the "Fade" originator. "[Uzi’s] credit card would frequently be declined while on tour, making it impossible for M99 to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew without covering the expenses itself. Despite its numerous requests for payment of the outstanding invoices, at no point have [Uzi] compensated M99 for the services it provided."

Lil Uzi Vert Performing At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Uzi Vert performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Now, M99 Studios asks that the courts issue a judgement against Lil Uzi Vert to reimburse this debt, and they haven't publicly responded to this move at press time. There's honestly not a lot of updates on what "Baby Pluto" is up to these days, but that hasn't stopped people from speaking on them. For example, their name showed up on Sukihana's diss towards JT, which went a lot farther than some folks might've expected. Considering the relatively low profile as of late, hearing this may have caused a bit of a disconnect for fans, since it came out of nowhere.