Lil Uzi Vert Delivers Inspirational Message To The Youth

Lil Uzi Vert has some powerful advice.

Lil Uzi Vert is certainly no stranger to letting their freak flag fly, and evidently, it's worked out in the rapper's favor. For this reason, they think that young people should take notes, as being their weirdest and most authentic selves could get them far. Uzi recently popped out for their girlfriend JT's release party in NYC, as she recently unleashed her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella.

Digital content creator Ben Weiss caught up with the pair on their way out and asked Uzi if they had anything they wanted to say to the youth. "Just keep being as weird as possible," they said. "Cuz all the weird boys got all the money." Weiss went on to ask what their favorite song on JT's new project is, which Uzi refused to answer.

Lil Uzi Vert Tells Kids To Be "As Weird As Possible"

While fans agree that this sounds like some pretty solid advice, they're not exactly surprised by Uzi's answer. They never fail to push boundaries when it comes to art, fashion, and more, despite any potential backlash they may receive for it. Earlier this year, for example, Uzi starred in a campaign for Marc Jacobs. They posed with the brand's 40th Anniversary Tote Bag, resulting in a great deal of ridicule online.