Lil Uzi Vert Delivers Inspirational Message To The Youth

Lil Uzi Vert is certainly no stranger to letting their freak flag fly, and evidently, it's worked out in the rapper's favor. For this reason, they think that young people should take notes, as being their weirdest and most authentic selves could get them far. Uzi recently popped out for their girlfriend JT's release party in NYC, as she recently unleashed her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella.
Digital content creator Ben Weiss caught up with the pair on their way out and asked Uzi if they had anything they wanted to say to the youth. "Just keep being as weird as possible," they said. "Cuz all the weird boys got all the money." Weiss went on to ask what their favorite song on JT's new project is, which Uzi refused to answer.
Lil Uzi Vert Tells Kids To Be "As Weird As Possible"
While fans agree that this sounds like some pretty solid advice, they're not exactly surprised by Uzi's answer. They never fail to push boundaries when it comes to art, fashion, and more, despite any potential backlash they may receive for it. Earlier this year, for example, Uzi starred in a campaign for Marc Jacobs. They posed with the brand's 40th Anniversary Tote Bag, resulting in a great deal of ridicule online.
Comments ranged from critical to downright hateful, though Uzi doesn't seem to have been fazed. They faced similar outrage after their performance at Coachella in April. During the show, they popped out with a Kelly Birkin bag, showed off some suggestive dance moves, and more. Social media users were quick to judge, and as a result, the performance went viral. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert's inspirational message to the youth? Do you agree with them or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.