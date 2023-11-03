Lil Uzi Vert’s Team Begs Them Not To Retire Via Billboard In Their Home City Of Philly

Lil Uzi Vert recently announced that Luv Is Rage 3 would be their last album during their Pink Tape tour stop in Chicago on October 23. "Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album,” they remarked about the as-of-yet unreleased project with no arrival date, which led to the crowd's audible sadness at this revelation. “No, relax. It’s okay. After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour for Luv Is Rage 3. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life." With Barter 16 also on the cards for the Philly MC, perhaps they will offer a couple of full-length projects as their swan songs. At least, that's definitely what the label wants.

Moreover, apparently Generation Now, which is Lil Uzi Vert's record label, and their talent agency Diop bought a billboard in their home city of Philadelphia with a special request. "Uzi, please don’t retire!" the marketing tool reads. "Love, your Generation Now family. Love, your Diop Agency family." As such, there is clearly a financial interest in keeping the "444 + 222" artist around, and it's not hard to see why.

Lil Uzi Vert's Label Doesn't Want Them To Retire

After all, "Just Wanna Rock" is one of the biggest songs in recent memory, and Pink Tape became the first number one rap album of 2023. But this is far from the first time that Lil Uzi Vert teased at their retirement; this happened in 2019 before Eternal Atake's release in 2020. In that year, they dropped essentially three albums, and though it took a while for Pink Tape to arrive, they still released plenty fo singles and remained tapped into the top of the game. As such, we have to wonder how much of this is legitimate and how much of it is just a way of increasing marketability and buzz around a release.

Either way, we hope that the 28-year-old is in control of the wheel here and doesn't bend to label pressure. Whether that means they're sincere about retirement or they're pulling the marketing strings for themself doesn't matter. If Uzi is done, we thank them for everything they've done; if not, and this is all just a troll, we'll gladly tune back in for more. In any case, we wish them the best in their life, whether it's pursuing an extravagant one or a normal one. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Uzi Vert.

