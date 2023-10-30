Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New Hairstyle & Brings Out Stacks Of Cash On Stage

Lil Uzi Vert debuted a new hairstyle over the weekend, chopping off their long hair for a shorter look. Fans got a glimpse of Uzi when they performed at Powerhouse 105.1 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey over the weekend.

"One thing about Uzi, he gonna do whatever he want without a damn to give about somebody else opinion," one user commented on a post from DJ Akademiks. Another wrote: "If he has dreads again in two weeks jesus take the wheel I’m sick of em."

Lil Uzi Vert Performs In New Jersey

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 28: Lil Uzi Vert performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Uzi kicked off the Pink Tape Tour, last week, with shows coming up in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and many more cities. During one performance, Uzi brought out stacks of cash and had them thrown into the crowd. The tour comes after the release of their latest project, Pink Tape. The long-awaited album saw them collaborate with Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me the Horizon, Don Toliver, and Babymetal. Check out a clip of Uzi's new hairstyle as well as the cash being thrown into the audience below.

Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off New Hairstyle

Amid the Pink Tape Tour, Uzi is already at work on their next project, Luv Is Rage 3. They recently revealed that it will be their last project before retirement. "Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album," Uzi told concertgoers at one show, causing disappointment from the audience. "No, relax. It’s OK. After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour for Luv Is Rage 3. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Uzi Vert on HotNewHipHop.

