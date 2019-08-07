hairstyles
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Debuts New Hairstyle & Brings Out Stacks Of Cash On StageLil Uzi Vert has a new hairstyle for the "Pink Tape Tour."By Cole Blake
- GramBig Sean Poses Next To Portrait Of Himself Designed In Girl's Hair BeadsA Big Sean fan showed love to the rapper by rocking a beaded hairstyle with a portrait of the "Detroit 2" emcee's face.By Erika Marie
- GramTrina Tells Stevie J To Mind His Business About Women's HairTrina let Stevie J know that if women aren't commenting on men's "nappy hair" or "struggling beards," they should talk about wigs.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Debuts A New Slickback HairstyleJustin Bieber debuted a new look while shooting the upcoming music video in Miami alongside reggaeton hitmaker J Balvin for a song titled "La Bomba."By Keenan Higgins
- TVWhoopi Goldberg Switches Up Her Style & Rocks White Locs For Stephen King Flick"The Stand" is coming to CBS very soon.By Erika Marie
- GramChris Brown Submits His DMX Challenge Video With Tons Of Wacky HairstylesDoes Chris Brown have the best entry out of anyone?By Alex Zidel
- GramNicki Minaj's DMX Challenge Features Tekashi 6ix9ine & Tons Of Hot LooksNicki Minaj uploaded three different videos for the DMX Challenge.By Alex Zidel
- RandomGeorgia Elementary School Slammed For Shaming Black HairstylesSMH. By Chantilly Post