Boosie Badazz Doubles Down On Releasing "Letter To The LGBT" Track

The track can be heard on his new project "Russia".

"I told him don't cut his d*** off (You heard what Boosie said? He crazy) / Now the whole world pissed off (Whole world mad at me, Ayo, Steery, cut up)". These are the opening lines from Boosie Badazz's recent song, "Letter to the LGBT". It is the first track from his latest album Russia, a late June release. The Louisiana rapper goes on to say, "I told that gender get up out the pool / Them girls been trainin' they whole life, they ain't train just to lose to you". These are a handful of bars that Vlad of Vlad TV recited back to his interviewee as they talk about why he went ahead and put this track out.

Seeing him drop this song is absolutely not surprising whatsoever. Boosie has always been voicing his opinion on this subject and unleashing is overall feelings in song was a way he could be heard even louder. So, for Boosie Badazz to double down on it makes even more sense. Throughout him and Vlad's chat, the veteran Southern MC called out rappers for exploiting the LGBT community for doing things like painting their nails, putting on certain clothes, and etc. just like women to get more money.

Boosie Badazz Stands By Everything He Said In "Letter To The LGBT"

In general, Boosie feels that artist's who are doing such things don't actually have any love for them. Because of this, he encourages them to stick up for themselves and to put these rappers on blast. Furthermore, Badazz addresses how society should look in the future for the LGBT. He wants to see separate schools, sports leagues, bathrooms, and etc. so they can essentially be with others who share that in common. Boosie is sure to stir up even more controversy with these remarks, so be sure to stick around.