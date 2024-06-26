Boosie Badazz Chefs Up Some Cold Tracks On "Russia"

The project is led by his hotly debated "Letter to the LGBT".

Boosie Badazz is someone who does not bite his tongue. If he feels a certain way about something, he is going to share his opinion, even it offends others. That is especially true on his brand-new song, "Letter to the LGBT". It is essentially a commentary about the community that includes a half-baked apology. We say that because throughout the four-and-a-half-minute record, he talks about trans athletes, gender reassignment surgery and more. He even goes as far as to say, "I told him not to cut his d**k off". This song is now on the "cold" opener on Russia, the latest album from Boosie Badazz.

This is alredy the fifth project from the prolific Louisiana rapper this year. Russia most recently follows up on Happy Thanksgiving & Merry Christmas, which is only five days old. Before than Boosie's fans were treated to another take on the Blues genre with Boosie Blues, as well as Bleek Mode and In House 2: Boosie and the Beast. On Russia, Boosie Badazz is giving you his familiar style of soulful trap on 12 tracks. What is also reoccurring here is that the features are held to a minimum. Just one guest makes the cut, and that is Og Dre on the closer, "Stuck On You". If you want to hear what else Boosie is laying down, you can check out Russia with the streaming links below.

Listen To Russia By Boosie Badazz

Russia Tracklist:

Letter to the LGBT Cold world Company You Keep Sharpened Pencils Butterfly Hall Of Fame Just Tryna Live Todd Graves Sunset Glow They Just Ain't REAL Blow Out Candles Stuck On You with Og Dre