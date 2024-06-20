Boosie Badazz Prepares To Unleash Controversial Track “Letter To The Gays”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Rapper Boosie Badazz attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Boosie Badazz is doubling down on all of his offensive takes.

It's no secret that Boosie Badazz has a long history of upsetting people with his controversial stance on the LGBTQ+ community. Now, however, it appears as though he's trying to make a mends- kind of. Earlier this week, he took to Twitter/X to preview a new track he has on the way, which he's dubbed "Letter To The Gays." It's expected to drop on June 25 as part of his new album, Russia.

In the short snippet, he tells listeners that he's not looking to offend anyone. He then proceeds to double down on his take on transgender people. He references gender reassignment surgery, transgender women participating in competitive sports, and more. Boosie goes on to insist he has no "hate" in his heart and to claim that he hopes others don't either. With that being said, the song is sure to ruffle plenty of feathers, and may not exactly be the olive branch he thinks it is.

Boosie Badazz's New Album Russia Drops June 25

This is far from the first time Boosie stirred the pot with his controversial comments, however. In fact, it's not even the first time this month. Last week, photos from Lil Uzi Vert's new Marc Jacobs campaign surfaced online, prompting a serious debate among social media users. In the photos, they're seen posing with the brand's bright green limited edition 40th-anniversary tote bag. This resulted in a ton of clowning online, though most fans can agree that it wasn't deserved.

Of course, Boosie had to chime in, making his stance crystal clear. "OMG WTF," he wrote simply, suggesting he was shocked by the fashion campaign. What do you think of Boosie Badazz gearing up to drop a new track called "Letter To The Gays"? Do you think he should just stop weighing in on these kinds of issues altogether? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

