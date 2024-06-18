Boosie Badazz Hits Charleston White With A Harsh Reality Of Life

Boosie was just being honest.

Boosie Badazz and Charleston White have butted heads in the past. Overall, White has had beef with plenty of hip-hop artists. At the end of the day, he is an internet personality who knows how to get himself seen. Unfortunately for him, some of the things he has said have led to him getting blackballed from certain events or venues. A good example of this came when Louisiana comedy club owners canceled one of his shows.

At the time, White was livid about this and felt like Boosie had something to do with it. Subsequently, he went online and claimed that he called the federal authorities on the rapper. It was all a bizarre display and fans were not sure whether or not to believe it. Well, Boosie Badazz was on VladTV recently, and he was asked about White's comments. As you can see, he had a good laugh about White's supposed connections with the Feds. That said, he did have some good advice for White, moving forward.

Boosie Badazz Speaks His Mind

Overall, he told White to be mindful of how he speaks to people. Although freedom of speech is law, there are still consequences to your actions. However, White hasn't exactly shown that he understands this concept. Regardless, it doesn't seem like Boosie Badazz is too worried about White. He know what White's game is, and it doesn't appear like he has any desire to feed into it, going forward.

