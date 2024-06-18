Boosie Badazz Hits Charleston White With A Harsh Reality Of Life

BYAlexander Cole536 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Boosie was just being honest.

Boosie Badazz and Charleston White have butted heads in the past. Overall, White has had beef with plenty of hip-hop artists. At the end of the day, he is an internet personality who knows how to get himself seen. Unfortunately for him, some of the things he has said have led to him getting blackballed from certain events or venues. A good example of this came when Louisiana comedy club owners canceled one of his shows.

At the time, White was livid about this and felt like Boosie had something to do with it. Subsequently, he went online and claimed that he called the federal authorities on the rapper. It was all a bizarre display and fans were not sure whether or not to believe it. Well, Boosie Badazz was on VladTV recently, and he was asked about White's comments. As you can see, he had a good laugh about White's supposed connections with the Feds. That said, he did have some good advice for White, moving forward.

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Left In Shock After Seeing Lil Uzi Vert In Latest Marc Jacobs Campaign

Boosie Badazz Speaks His Mind

Overall, he told White to be mindful of how he speaks to people. Although freedom of speech is law, there are still consequences to your actions. However, White hasn't exactly shown that he understands this concept. Regardless, it doesn't seem like Boosie Badazz is too worried about White. He know what White's game is, and it doesn't appear like he has any desire to feed into it, going forward.

Let us know what you think about these comments from Boosie Badazz, down below. Do you believe that the issues between Boosie and Charleston White can be resolved? How do you feel about White calling the Feds on Boosie for something like this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals Shocking Amount He Spent On Codeine Addiction

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
boosie badazz charleston whiteMusicCharleston White Vs. Boosie: A Timeline Of Their Beef1.6K
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In ConcertMusicBoosie Badazz Reveals Adin Ross Tried To Bait Him Into Charleston White Stream, DJ Vlad Weighs In1.5K
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In ConcertMusicBoosie Badazz Relives The Time Adin Ross Tried To Ambush Him With Charleston White1107
2022 Revolt SummitMusicCharleston White Reacts To Boosie Badazz Arrest: "God Done Gave You What You Asked For"23.9K